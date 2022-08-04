Will Noble (right) with wife Sam and daughter Phoebe, who helped inspire the name of her family's new fruit and vegetable shop. - Credit: Phoebe's Fruit Basket

A couple who launched a fruit and vegetable shop inspired by their six-year-old daughter believe they can “stand up and fight the challenge” that could come their way.

Will Noble and wife Sam opened Phoebe’s Fruit Basket on Saxon Business Park in Littleport for the first time today (Thursday).

The shop was named after Will and Sam’s daughter Phoebe, who has played a key role since the family took over a fruit and vegetable market stall in St Ives over two months ago.

“Phoebe is a big part of the business,” said Sam.

“We’ve wanted a shop for a long time since we started the business, and this opportunity has come up while we’re in the perfect situation.”

Phoebe, who attended the shop opening, has helped her parents on the market stall and has been a hit with customers.

Six-year-old Phoebe helped inspire her parents to open a new fruit and vegetable shop in Littleport. - Credit: Phoebe's Fruit Basket

From onions to cabbages, it is something Will has enjoyed doing having previously been a lorry driver.

“I come from a farming background but had a bad accident and instead, I fancied a change,” he said.

“It’s a way of life and I enjoy the fact we’re trying to help others.”

Most of the items the shop will sell aims to be locally sourced from in and around Cambridgeshire.

Will, whose father and grandfather were farmers, is keen to expand the business which will trade from inside the Delaynies store, but knows development will not be an easy task.

“The recent heatwave has decimated potato crops, broccoli etc and has made it a tough job,” said Will.

Inside Phoebe's Fruit Basket in Littleport, which opened on August 4. - Credit: Phoebe's Fruit Basket

“We’ve stayed open through the summer and it’s not bad, but I hope it (trade) will pick up rapidly from September to Christmas.”

Will’s main aim is to “produce high quality fruit and veg to the public”, but to entice younger people interested into this type of healthy food.

He hopes that in future, more staff will be employed at the shop.

“We have to stand up and fight the challenge,” Will added.

“I would not get a shop if it was not going to work; we are only going one way and that is up.”

Phoebe’s Fruit Basket opens 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday and closed on Sundays.