Royal Mail staff represented by the Communications Workers Union outside the Ely delivery office on Cresswells Lane in response to pay and working conditions. - Credit: Nicky Still

Royal Mail workers in Ely have been in positive mood as more look set to continue taking strike action.

The strikes are in response to pay and working conditions, with members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) due to take 19 days of strike action during this month and November.

Staff have been pictured outside Royal Mail’s delivery office on Cresswells Lane in Ely as CWU members protested, with further widespread action to come.

Nicky Still spotted staff members at the Ely site since the strike action was called.

“On the first day I saw them, they were cheering, raising their protest signs as drivers went by,” she said.

The CWU has planned further strike action for members who collect, sort, distribute and deliver parcels on October 13, 20 and 25.

Smaller groups within Royal Mail, including network workers, will also strike in November and early December.

“They were proud to stand for their rights and definitely got noticed,” Nicky added.

“I do believe there will be more people there this Thursday.”

The strikes will also cover peak times such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the lead-up to Christmas.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU, says postal workers face “the fight of their lives to save their jobs and the service they provide.

“This is a significant announcement, but it is one which matches the level of anger our members feel at the way Royal Mail Group has treated them.

“The CEO of Royal Mail Group is treating postal workers as if they are stupid.”

Strike action is due to take place on 13, 20, and 25 October. We'll be doing what we can to keep services running, but there will be disruption. Please post your items as early as possible.



For the latest info visit: https://t.co/FrvroKTEHD pic.twitter.com/OllvcMU4or — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) October 7, 2022

Royal Mail said it has written to the CWU to hold resolution talks through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service.

“The CWU can be in no doubt of the impact its reckless pursuit of 19 days of industrial action has on our weakened financial position and the job security of its members,” said a spokesperson.

“Royal Mail is losing £1 million a day.

“We operate in a competitive market; our customers have choices and continued strike action will force our customers to make those choices sooner rather than later.”

For more information on the strikes, visit: https://bit.ly/3CNCTCk.