Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Philippa Dannatt (M) and General Lord, Richard Dannatt (R) visited CambCol in Littleport on January 11. They are pictured with CambCol's CEO Jonathan Fitton (L) - Credit: Rory Markham, CambCol Ltd.

Staff at a medical equipment supplier in Littleport were ‘delighted’ to welcome the Queen’s representative of Norfolk to their ‘ground-breaking’ facility this month.

Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Philippa Dannatt and General Lord, Richard Dannatt visited CambCol in Oak Lane Business Park on January 11.

They received a tour of the factory from CEO Johnathan Fitton, were given an in-depth view into CambCol’s ‘game changing’ collagen haemostatic products and learnt what they can offer to trauma care in both military and civilian circumstances.

“It was absolute pleasure to have them, and they were both very enthused by the visit,” said a spokesperson.

Following the visit, CambCol received a letter from Lady Philippa.

It read: “Thank you so much for such an outstanding and completely fascinating tour of CambCol House this morning [January 11].

“To say I was blown away was an understatement.

“I was absolutely enthralled by all I saw and learnt and indeed of the short history of such an incredibly revolutionary product.

“Huge congratulations to you all and very many thanks again for such a first-rate visit.

“Good luck with everything 2022 holds for CambCol – we will both be following your future journey with much interest and pride.”