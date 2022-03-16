Page Learn, a division that will help businesses to deliver engaging online education, officially launched on March 15. Pictured is the Page Medical team. - Credit: Page Medical

A medical communications agency based in Ely has expanded to new ventures this week after adding a new online education division to its services.

Page Medical, a local business operating out of Ely Business Hub, previously won the Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Award for small business of the year in 2019.

With Page Medical continuing to grow past its label of ‘small business’, director and founder Debbie Cockayne has turned her focus to sharing her knowledge and experience on the education sector through Page Learn.



“With Covid completely changing the way businesses work and operate, we have spent the last three years working on adapting to the everchanging landscape of education,” she said.

“Our team consists of numerous tech-savvy experts who are able to guide any business through a difficult period of transition.

“They can revolutionise the way they train and develop their employees by offering e-learning solutions to all societies and institutions requiring an online reach to their education.”

Page Learn will take inspiration from the multi-disciplinary team working behind Debbie, applying their PLP (Page Learn Process) formula to an array of sectors, leaving Page Medical to operate as a separate entity with a core focus on the healthcare sector.

“Our team is bolstered with a range of differing expertise; from zoology and pharmacology, marketing and events management to graphic design,” said Debbie.

“We can work with any sector who wish to distil expert content into a digestible and engaging online education solution.”

She added: “Our team of educators are experts in e-learning and can provide a reliable and safe pair of hands to produce exceptional online courses.”

“In just six weeks, we can take your desire for development and reinvigorate this into an engaging educational course brought to life through animations, videos, infographics, quizzes and traditional copy.”

Debbie encourages any local businesses who are seeking help to deliver engaging online education in any way to reach out to her and the team by emailing enquiries@pagemedical.co.uk.