A new manager has been confirmed to take over a chartered accountants in Ely.

James Rix will manage Lovewell Blake’s Ely office, having joined the business in 2016.

James, who started his accountancy career in 2010, is a chartered certified accountant and has an interest in completing grant reviews for clients receiving funding from organisations.

These include Innovate UK, a national innovation agency which helps businesses grow through the development of new products, processes and services.

Kevin Bunting, managing partner at Lovewell Blake, said: “We are delighted to appoint James as a manager at our Ely office.

“As a firm we have a great reputation for developing new talent, and James’ career progression within Lovewell Blake is a good example of how we develop and nurture our people and provide clear career progression opportunities.”

Lovewell Blake serves more than 10,000 businesses, private and charitable clients in different sectors across the East Anglia region.