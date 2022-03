Whilst all remaining domestic Covid regulations ended on February 27, households should be aware that tradespeople may continue to take precautions when visiting their home. - Credit: OFTEC

New guidance for tradespeople working in the home has been issued to households in Cambridgeshire as the government sets out its plan for ‘living with Covid-19'.

Whilst all remaining domestic Covid regulations ended on February 27, households should be aware that tradespeople may continue to take precautions when visiting their homes.

In support of this, OFTEC, the trade association for liquid fuel heating, has developed a five-point checklist so consumers know what to expect when having work undertaken in their home.

The advice includes:

Stay Covid aware – As restrictions ease, there are still significant levels of infection so it’s important not to be complacent.

Good ventilation protects everyone – Improving air quality through opening windows and doors is a simple step we can all take when we have people in our home.

Tradespeople may wear a mask – If a tradesperson is working in a confined space they may choose to wear a mask, or it may be a part of their company policy. They may also ask you to maintain social distancing whilst they are in your property.

Tradespeople may still turn down a cup of tea – Technicians and plumbers may choose to follow additional precautions such as regularly washing their hands or turning down drinks and refreshments.

Alert a tradesperson if you are shielding or isolating – If you are vulnerable or isolating then inform the tradesperson in advance and they may be able to put in place additional safety measures to make you feel more comfortable / rearrange the work once you've recovered.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “Whilst the rules are being relaxed, Covid is still something many businesses will be thinking about.

“Households in Cambridgeshire should feel comfortable welcoming tradespeople into their homes to complete projects or maintenance work.

“It’s sensible though to continue observing precautions like good ventilation and regular hand washing whilst respecting any additional steps the tradesperson wants to take.”

He added: “It’s also very important to alert a tradesperson before they visit your property if you are shielding or recently tested positive for Covid so they can take the appropriate steps to keep everyone safe.”

For more information and advice, you can visit the OFTEC or government website.