A new convenience store opened in Ely this week.

Co-op opened its newest 3,000sqft food store, located in St Mary’s Street, yesterday (August 18).

It will be operating as a franchise under Bestway Retail in the site formally occupied by Select Convenience.

The shop includes customer parking, a Costa coffee machine, a free ATM, and an in-store bakery.

It also has Fairtrade products, as well as the usual foods and everyday essentials.

Deliveroo home delivery will be coming soon for added ease, speed, and convenience.

A soft plastic recycling unit is also available for shoppers to recycle items such as crisp packets and pet food pouches.

Store Manager, Donna Smith, said: “We’ve had a great response; we are delighted to have the opportunity to launch Ely’s new Co-op store and to be able to serve the community.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we are looking forward to welcoming members and customers into their new Co-op.”

The store will be open from 7am-10pm daily.

Co-op opened its newest food store, located in St Mary's Street, on August 18. Pictured is store manager, Donna Smith. - Credit: Co-op