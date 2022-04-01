The BIPC's new local hub in Ely library was declared open on March 28 by Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson (R). - Credit: BIPC

A new business centre in Ely will offer a ‘one stop’ hub for all things business, education, training and qualifications.

The Business & IP Centre (BIPC) Cambridgeshire & Peterborough officially launched its local hub in Ely library on March 28.

It was declared open by Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson.

The event offered an opportunity for businesses in the area to find out what support was being made available locally through partners such as Fraser Dawbarns, Cambridgeshire Skills, Bishop Laney Sixth Form, and many more.

Gary Porter, head of libraries, archives and culture at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “We’re delighted that we are expanding throughout Cambridgeshire and Peterborough by adding ‘BIPC Local’ sites in Ely, Wisbech, Huntingdon and Peterborough libraries.

“The geographical spread across our county will make the service even more accessible to those who need it.

“We’re looking forward to watching our future businesses start to grow in the coming months.”