News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Business

Business centre will offer ‘one stop’ hub for city’s residents

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:00 AM April 1, 2022
The BIPC's new local hub in Ely library was declared open on March 28

The BIPC's new local hub in Ely library was declared open on March 28 by Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson (R). - Credit: BIPC

A new business centre in Ely will offer a ‘one stop’ hub for all things business, education, training and qualifications. 

The Business & IP Centre (BIPC) Cambridgeshire & Peterborough officially launched its local hub in Ely library on March 28. 

It was declared open by Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson. 

The event offered an opportunity for businesses in the area to find out what support was being made available locally through partners such as Fraser Dawbarns, Cambridgeshire Skills, Bishop Laney Sixth Form, and many more. 

Gary Porter, head of libraries, archives and culture at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “We’re delighted that we are expanding throughout Cambridgeshire and Peterborough by adding ‘BIPC Local’ sites in Ely, Wisbech, Huntingdon and Peterborough libraries. 

“The geographical spread across our county will make the service even more accessible to those who need it. 

“We’re looking forward to watching our future businesses start to grow in the coming months.” 

Cambridgeshire County Council
Ely News

Don't Miss

One of  the plots on an auction website had this photo

Fenland District Council

Legal threat after 100 plots of land at Chatteris go on sale 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A Sunday morning industrial incident involving a digger has left a person with "significant injuries" (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Ely digger incident leaves person with 'significant injuries'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Victoria and Alistair Morbey behind Ben's Yard in Stuntney

'Unprecedented interest' floods in as retail village plans take shape

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
This 1965 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 coupe sold for £40,000 at Imperial War Museum, Duxford.

IWM Duxford | Video

Rare 1965 Jaguar E-Type found rusting in barn sells for over £41,000

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon