A medical testing firm which has made a £9 million turnover from its site in East Cambridgeshire hopes expansion can help put more “people’s lives back on track”.

Omega Diagnostics now operates from Eden Research Park in Littleport, having sold their other site in Alva, Scotland this year.

The business, which focuses on areas such as food sensitivity testing, makes diagnostics tests to be used in clinical laboratories and works with customers in both the UK and abroad.

“We try to identify those foods that cause adverse reactions and try to repair the gut,” Jag Grewal, CEO of Omega Diagnostics, said.

“We have around a £9m turnover business and in the time I’ve been at Omega, the number of staff has doubled.”

Omega started in 1997 and was founded as Genesis Diagnostics by Michael Walker.

It aims to make tests that can identify antibodies which could cause a delayed immune reaction to certain foods.

The business employs 65 staff, many of these working from Littleport including scientists and researchers.

“I think we’re in Littleport partly because further south of the county is more expensive and we can find good scientists here,” said Mr Grewal.

“We’ve not had issues around attracting talent.”

Plans to expand Omega are taking shape as they look to move into new premises on Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely later this year.

And by moving to a larger site, Mr Grewal feels the firm can build on an annual profit of £1-3m in food sensitivity.

“We want to grow the range of services we offer and the people we help through our services, which moving to Ely will contribute to that,” he said.

Omega, which offers webinars and seminars to healthcare professionals on its work, also wants to work with schools and colleges to raise awareness of the importance of its tests.

But as well as doubling its turnover in the next two years, the company wants to improve the lives of more people.

“The key to our success is increasing the number of tests we do and to get people’s lives back on track,” Mr Grewal added.

“Hopefully we can put Ely on the scientific map.”