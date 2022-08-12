News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Business

Updated

£9m testing firm hopes expansion can put city 'on scientific map'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:37 PM August 12, 2022
Updated: 12:48 PM August 12, 2022
Omega Diagnostics test in Littleport

Omega Diagnostics are planning to expand to a larger site in Ely, having developed both in the UK and abroad from its current home in Littleport. - Credit: Omega Diagnostics

A medical testing firm which has made a £9 million turnover from its site in East Cambridgeshire hopes expansion can help put more “people’s lives back on track”. 

Omega Diagnostics now operates from Eden Research Park in Littleport, having sold their other site in Alva, Scotland this year. 

The business, which focuses on areas such as food sensitivity testing, makes diagnostics tests to be used in clinical laboratories and works with customers in both the UK and abroad. 

“We try to identify those foods that cause adverse reactions and try to repair the gut,” Jag Grewal, CEO of Omega Diagnostics, said. 

“We have around a £9m turnover business and in the time I’ve been at Omega, the number of staff has doubled.” 

Omega started in 1997 and was founded as Genesis Diagnostics by Michael Walker. 

It aims to make tests that can identify antibodies which could cause a delayed immune reaction to certain foods. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver cleared by reason of insanity over death of Louis Thorold
  2. 2 Two combine harvesters catch fire in under 12 hours
  3. 3 Jury deliberates in trial of driver accused of causing baby’s death
  1. 4 Three King’s Ely colleagues, Susan, Steve and Hazel, retire from roles
  2. 5 Councillors scrape through in tight Ely by-elections
  3. 6 Salesman Stephen who 'has a smile every day' marks 45 years at firm
  4. 7 A14 in west Suffolk closes overnight after serious multi-vehicle crash
  5. 8 Farmer ‘feeling low’ due to increasingly difficult working conditions
  6. 9 Painter who captured town before 1978 floods finishes 44 years on
  7. 10 ‘It went excellently’ - annual classic car show returns to city

The business employs 65 staff, many of these working from Littleport including scientists and researchers. 

Omega Diagnostics scientists in Littleport

Omega Diagnostics employs 65 staff, including scientists, and its main site is based in Littleport. - Credit: Omega Diagnostics

“I think we’re in Littleport partly because further south of the county is more expensive and we can find good scientists here,” said Mr Grewal. 

“We’ve not had issues around attracting talent.” 

Plans to expand Omega are taking shape as they look to move into new premises on Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely later this year. 

And by moving to a larger site, Mr Grewal feels the firm can build on an annual profit of £1-3m in food sensitivity. 

“We want to grow the range of services we offer and the people we help through our services, which moving to Ely will contribute to that,” he said. 

Omega, which offers webinars and seminars to healthcare professionals on its work, also wants to work with schools and colleges to raise awareness of the importance of its tests. 

But as well as doubling its turnover in the next two years, the company wants to improve the lives of more people. 

“The key to our success is increasing the number of tests we do and to get people’s lives back on track,” Mr Grewal added. 

“Hopefully we can put Ely on the scientific map.” 

Health
Littleport News
Ely News

Don't Miss

East Anglian Air Ambulance in Barton Road, Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man taken to hospital after falling in city centre

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A14 between Huntingdon and Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man, 37, named as A14 death crash victim

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police outside The Cold Rooms in Wilburton

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill woman

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Shelagh Robertson, 75, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Magistrates' Court

Cambs Live News

Woman on trial over death of Louis Thorold ‘had undiagnosed Alzheimer’s’

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon