MP Steve Barclay was shown round the Wisbech Road, factory by general manager Patrick Sexton. - Credit: Steve Barclay

MP Steve Barclay described as “very informative” a visit to a concrete company, a year after they won a four-year battle to expand their Littleport factory.

The NE Cambs MP explored F P McCann as they begin expanding into 18 acres of land to grow their business and erect a concrete manufacturing facility.

He was shown round the Wisbech Road, factory by general manager Patrick Sexton.

“It was a very informative visit and great to see a local business thriving, expanding and securing major contracts.,” said the MP.

“It is all part of our wider Plan for Jobs as we invest in infrastructure and get the economy back up to speed after the pandemic.”

Mr Barclay said it was fascinating to discover from the visit such facts as the McCann were responsible for making key parts of the Brit Oval at Littleport.

“Or if you stand on new London Bridge station platforms it is the work of skilled local staff from Littleport,” he said.

“As a local MP you often see amazingly innovative businesses behind gates which otherwise you simply drive past.

“That was the case this week with FP McCann, who are a leading manufacturer of precast concrete that is at the heart of many major building and transport schemes.”

A year ago, F P McCann was awarded costs after a planning inspector found East Cambridgeshire District Council guilty of “unreasonable behaviour”.

Planning inspector Jonathan Pryce said McCann’s had been forced into “unnecessary or wasted expense; a full award of costs is justified”.

McCann appealed against a failure by the council to determine their application in a timely fashion.

The company submitted their initial application in August 2016.

The company also propose an extension of their current factory and the addition of travelling crane rails.

“The appeal is allowed and planning permission is granted,” said Mr Price.

McCann gained approval from East Cambs Council in February 2017,

However, a successful claim for judicial review followed and permission was quashed by the High Court less than four months later.

The inspector who conducted the appeal hearing concluded: “I find no fault with a business seeking to expand in its established location.”

A pressure group ‘Save Our Fens’ unsuccessfully fought to halt the company being given permission to expand.