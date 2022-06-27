Gallery

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer cut the ribbon at office services supplier ASL's new head office in Ely. - Credit: Terry Harris

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer was on hand to officially open the new headquarters of one of the UK’s largest office service suppliers.

Ms Frazer cut the ribbon to open ASL Group’s head office at Cambridgeshire Business Park in Ely on Friday, June 24.

During the visit, the MP met officials and took a trip around the premises which covers over 34,000sq ft.

ASL moved to the Ely premises, which they say is double the size of their previous headquarters in Bar Hill, at the end of March.

At the time, Duncan Forsyth, CEO at ASL, said: “We are looking to invest in Ely as our primary base and expand further our operations from this site, delivering employment opportunities and staff relocation to the area.”

ASL works with over 7,000 customers across the country.

It aims to “support and enhance your business objectives whilst providing qualified independent advice, consultancy and service delivery on your print, communication and IT infrastructure.”

