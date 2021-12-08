Isle of Ely director Oliver Boutwood and Austen Dack collect the marketing award at the National Potato Awards 2021. - Credit: National Potato Awards

Isle of Ely Produce and the magazine Chippy Chat have been recognised at the National Potato Awards 2021.

They won the marketing award for their work in linking fish and chip shop owners and growers.

Isle of Ely director Oliver Boutwood said: “We are proud of our work across the industry and will continue to promote best practice and develop this platform further.

“To win a National Potato Award in front of our industry is very satisfying.”

The awards were presented at a dinner at the Old Swan, Harrogate on the first night of BP2021 (one of Europe’s largest farming shows)

Judges said of the Ely entry that “the winner of this category was felt to be very thorough and provided a plethora of detail.

“This made the judges' decision much easier.

“The company supplies potatoes to multiple marketplaces including markets, restaurants and takeaways through wholesalers and merchants.

“One of its main marketplaces is within the fish and chip sector. It places more than two million bags of potatoes into fish and chip shops mainly via merchants.”

The award recognised Isle of Ely Produce for setting up a platform linking the whole supply chain.

Teaching the chip shop owners best practice and giving farmers an idea of what it takes to run a fish and chip shop.

The campaign they launched is called 'From Field to Frier'.

Isle of Ely Produce, led by John and Oliver Boutwood, invested into sponsorship of the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Winners had to show care in storage conditions, variety choice, seasons, stacking and of course frying the ultimate chip.

Isle of Ely Produce then bought Chippy Chat, published by Austen Dack of Ely, to spread the word.

As part of the Field to Frier platform, the firm also has an annual open day.

It gives the farming industry a chance to meet over 100 chip shop owners, and indeed welcome them to their fields, sheds and equipment.

Showing them the investment needed just to get a crop into their shops is an important part of this.

Mr Dack said: “Chippy Chat allows Isle of Ely Produce to educate a whole sector with ongoing issues such as climate change, suppressants, prices and more.

“It has created a whole new marketing platform between farmers, growers and shop owners.”