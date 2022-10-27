News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Former Rotary Club president awarded for his service

Louise Hepburn

Published: 3:00 PM October 27, 2022
Robin Constable (left), current president of Littleport Rotary Club, with former club president Ian Burrows (right)

The former president of the Rotary Club of Littleport has been honoured with a prestigious award.

The Paul Harris Fellow is a Rotary International award named after the organisation's founder, and recognises those who have gone above and beyond for their community.

At a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Littleport, it was handed Ian Burrows for his dedication and commitment to the organisation while he served as the club's president.

The award was presented to Mr Burrows by Robin Constable, the current president of Littleport Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club of Littleport hold their regular meetings at the Anchor Hotel, Little Downham, on Thursdays.

Local organisations that have benefitted from the club’s fundraising activities over the years include Littleport Players, The Hangar – Littleport Men’s Shed, Littleport Rangers Football Club and East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

