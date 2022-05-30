Home-Start Cambridgeshire's volunteers can be matched to support a family as a home-visitor, take on a leadership role as a trustee, or use their skills to help with family groups or fundraising. - Credit: Home-Start Cambridgeshire

A local charity that supports families through some of their toughest times is looking for more community volunteers.

It comes after Home-Start Cambridgeshire has seen a rise in demand for their services over the last six months.

The charity is looking for individuals who can spare even just a couple of hours a week to help deliver their services as the support they give families today will “last a lifetime.”

Volunteers can be matched to support a family as a home-visitor, take on a leadership role as a charity trustee, or use their skills to help with family groups or fundraising.

Scheme manager of Home-Start Cambridgeshire, Marney Connor, said: “The rise of referrals at Home-Start has made the charity more important than ever when it comes to supporting parents with issues such as isolation, loneliness, mental health, financial worries, disabilities and bereavement.

Home-Start Cambridgeshire's volunteers can be matched to support a family as a home-visitor, take on a leadership role as a trustee, or use their skills to help with family groups or fundraising. - Credit: Home-Start Cambridgeshire

“We are looking for people who can pass forward some of their spare time and kindness to make a real difference to another person’s life.”

One mum who previously used the Home-Start service has described is as “life-changing”.

A volunteer came to her house every week to hold her colicky tearful baby, enabling the mum to shower in peace and sort out paperwork.

A mum of a baby with Downs Syndrome born with two holes in her heart requiring surgery said her volunteer became a “lifeline of emotional support” that she hadn’t even realised she needed.

Another mum was given support to bake with her children in lockdown and a refugee family were given the confidence to explore their local area thanks to their volunteer taking them out and about.

Home-Start Cambridgeshire's volunteers can be matched to support a family as a home-visitor, take on a leadership role as a trustee, or use their skills to help with family groups or fundraising. - Credit: Home-Start Cambridgeshire

Marney said: “Being a parent has never been easy. It can be lonely, frustrating, heart breaking and overwhelming.

“Life changing events can happen to anyone and that is why we are here – to stand alongside families when they need us most and we need more amazing volunteers to help us do that.”

As a Home-Start volunteer, individuals will be given training and support to be effective and make a real difference to families in their community.

The charity's next volunteer preparation course is on June 14 from 10am until 2pm at The Oasis Centre in Wisbech.

For more information, email office@homestartcambridgeshire.co.uk or call 01480 700242.