A property development business has recently secured the Orchards Green local centre in Ely, and they’re now asking you to have your say on the proposed commercial development.

The project by LSP Developments is a joint venture with Central England Co-operative and will sit within the growing community of what will eventually have 1,200 houses, 11 green spaces, a care home, a primary school, and sports facilities.

The proposed scheme highlighted in the plans by the developers shows the centre will include a 10,000sqft food store, three complementary retail units, a 6,000sqft children’s day nursery, a retirement living facility and a community centre.

Procurement Surveyor at LSP Developments, Thomas Parkes, said: “Two of my colleagues were recently at Ely College holding an engagement event with the public and with residents of the new Orchards Green Cam Drive development.

“At this event they provided paper questionnaires for attendees to fill out but we also want to direct members of the public to our website now where they can also fill out the questionnaire and have their say.”

For more information and if you’d like to comment on the proposed development, head to www.lspdevelopments.co.uk.

The project by LSP Developments is a joint venture with Central England Co-operative.




