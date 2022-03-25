Busy Bees Nurseries has welcomed Harlequin Childcare, a family-owned nursery in Ely, into its portfolio. - Credit: Busy Bees

One of the longest-established nurseries in Ely has joined a leading UK early years provider.

Harlequin Childcare, a family-owned nursery located at The School House on Downham Road in Ely, has recently been welcomed into The Busy Bees Group.

Busy Bees is a leading, international provider of quality childcare and early years education, developing and caring for more than 75,000 children across the world.

Harlequin Childcare’s six-room nursery, rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, has been part of the community for 18 years.

With a baby room (Willow), two toddler rooms (Birch and Cedar), a two to three-year-old room (Maple), two preschool environment rooms (Oak and Elm), and a garden, the nursery provides the routine and activities to develop skills that will give children confidence in their journey to school.

Owners of Harlequin Childcare, Thor Thomassen and Jayne Chapman, said: “After 18 years, we will be sad to say goodbye to all our families and team that have supported us over the years, but we know we are leaving Harlequin Childcare in good hands.”

“Busy Bees is at the forefront of childcare and shares our values to ensure children’s curiosity, safety and wellbeing are prioritised.”

Following the recent acquisition, Busy Bees now has two early years settings based in Cambridgeshire.

Parents and staff at the nursery will have access to the Busy Bees’ Unleashing Potential (UP) learning and development tool.

The specially designed app brings together activities, songs, games, and advice in one place for educators to use with children, inspiring a variety of enriching learning opportunities.

“Over the years, Harlequin Childcare has created a wonderful environment for children, and we are delighted to welcome the children, families and team into our Busy Bees family,” said Europe CEO at Busy Bees, Cheryl Creaser.

“We are looking forward to working with the team to ensure children continue receiving the best possible start in life.”

Thor and Jayne added: “Busy Bees have an excellent reputation for providing outstanding, quality childcare and a deep wealth of resources and experience that our wonderful team, parents and children will benefit from.

“We wish them the very best.”

For more information, visit Busy Bees’ website or call 0330 333 8133.