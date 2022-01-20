News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Business

Pub company comes out fighting to keep controversial cuppa sign

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:49 PM January 20, 2022
The team at the High Flyer in Ely

The team at the High Flyer in Ely after it re-opened last autumn. Their bosses are taking action to keep the controversial cuppa sign out front. - Credit: HIGH FLYER ELY

The High Flyer has put ‘Britishness’ at the heart of its appeal against enforcement action by East Cambridgeshire District Council.  

Pub owners – Great British Inns - is appealing to the Planning Inspectorate to be allowed to keep its promotional “rolled polystyrene” three metre coffee cup outside of its Ely pub.  

“We are proud of our family friendly establishments that serve traditional British fayre cooked from fresh ingredients at very competitive prices,” it says. 

And they point out that before they acquired the High Flyer it had been a commercial failure.  

The company prides itself on taking on failed establishments which often come with a “history of disorder”. 

As with the High Flyer, their objective is to turn them into “community assets that are quiet, respectable and orderly.   

“We are proud of our British heritage, so this permeates all of our brand values and is consistent with the interiors of our establishments, our merchandising and brand promotions.  

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Emotional tribute to honour and remember crash victim
  2. 2 Petition launched to save village pub
  3. 3 Man suffers injuries after A142 morning crash
  1. 4 Father accused of baby girl's murder 'had short fuse and made things up'
  2. 5 Car travelled wrong way down A1 before triple fatal crash, say police
  3. 6 Unearthed treasures to be displayed outside British Museum for first time
  4. 7 Father accused of baby daughter's murder gave her squash, court told
  5. 8 Izzy, 16, bids to kickstart female football revolution with new team
  6. 9 'Our dog was our motivation’ - couple behind organic dog treats business
  7. 10 Gay tweet pastor claims 'constructive dismissal' as school caretaker

“It is also a driver of where we choose to locate our establishments‐ hence our choice of The High Flyer and Ely for our portfolio” 

The High Flyer says the coffee mug is intended to be “slightly iconoclastic but tastefully presented more as art than commerce‐ albeit we acknowledge that it is there for a purpose”.   

Set in the context of a “beautifully presented exterior” the company says it is confident residents will be proud of what they can see and what the pub has become.  

Rejecting council claims of the mug not being unique but simply generic material to attract customers, the High Flyer says that’s hardly the point. 

“A wide array of large-scale generic adverts can be seen in the centre of Ely,” it says. “The mug is something a bit different which is nevertheless finished to a high standard of design”. 

And dismissing suggests of wear and tear, British Inns says in would not be in their interest to allow its appearance to degrade.  

The giant cuppa was acquired off E-Bay but originally commissioned by Network Rail in 2014. 

It was given an Alice in Wonderland make-over.  

East Cambs Council was alerted and hand delivered a five-page enforcement order – wrapping individual sheets around the giant cuppa. 

No date for a decision on the appeal has yet been made.  




East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridge waste water treatment plant relocation proposal

Housing News

8,000 homes plan criticised over ‘hidden green belt destruction’

Hannah Brown

person
Louis and Rachael Thorold A10 Waterbeach crash

Cambs Live News

Woman summonsed in connection with crash that killed Louis Thorold

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Scott Gaskins, the first principal of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, is being replaced by Lauren Phillips.

Littleport Academy

Academy shake-up as one principal goes and another arrives

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Easey is on trial accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor.

Murder trial hears of 'appalling catalogue of injuries' suffered by baby

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon