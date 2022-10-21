MP Lucy Frazer visits digital training organised by Google

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, speaking at a Google digital workshop in Ely. - Credit: Office of Lucy Frazer MP

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, was among the guests at a digital skills workshop organised by Google.

Google’s ‘Digital Garage’ initiative offers free digital skills training to small business owners in areas such as writing for social media, analytics and sales.

And Ms Frazer, who is currently transport minister, visited a recent session which was held at Poets House in Ely on October 14.

She also took time to speak to the business owners who were participating.

Photographs from the event were posted on her Facebook page this morning (Friday).

She said: “Google's 'Digital Garage' provides free digital skills training and has trained approximately 800,000 individuals, charities and businesses in the UK since its launch in 2015.

“They arranged an impressive training day in Ely.

“I was pleased to learn more about the training they are offering, such as digital marketing, analytics and visual presentation and how they are helping small businesses in South East Cambridgeshire.”

