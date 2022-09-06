News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Do you agree with council's four-day working week plans?

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:21 PM September 6, 2022
Cllr Bridget Smith leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council

Cllr Bridget Smith (pictured), leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council, has backed plans to work four days a week over a three-month trial period. - Credit: LDR

For one council, plans to trial a four-day working week over three months seems the best way forward to tackle staff shortages and changing work-life habits after the Covid lockdowns. 

South Cambridgeshire District Council (SCDC) says it has only been able to fill around eight in 10 vacancies in over a year, with half of available roles filled between January and March this year. 

Around 470 desk-based staff will be able to take part and receive the same full-time pay for a 30-hour week in the trial from January. 

Councillor Bridget Smith, Liberal Democrat leader of SCDC, says agency staff could cost the council over £2m, while permanent staff would cut that cost to £1m. 

“We are leading the way on this,” said Cllr Smith. 

“Not only could it help with the wellbeing and retention of our existing staff, but I am hugely keen that we open ourselves up as an employer to a more diverse workforce.” 

SCDC’s move comes after 3,300 employees started working a four-day week under the 4 Day Week Campaign, which began in June. 

