Alli Clover (pictured) is due to open her new flower shop, Wild Clover Flower Company, in Ely this month. - Credit: Wild Clover Flower Company

It’s been an idea in the pipeline for three years, and for one florist, her ambition is to become a reality.

Florist Alli Clover has wanted to open her own flower shop near Ely, having gained experience working in and around Cambridge in the floristry industry.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own flower shop and have had my eye on it for three years,” she said.

“I felt now is the right time to open and I’m really excited.”

Alli, formerly a regional manager for a fashion firm, said the premises on Fore Hill in Ely has “sat empty for years” and was due to open it in January this year.

But because of the Covid-19 lockdown, she was unable to open her Wild Clover Flower Company shop.

“As I was furloughed for around five-and-a-half months, it gave me time to reflect on what I wanted in my future and it’s this,” said Alli.

“It’s an old-fashioned, little shop offering a full service, catering for all occasions.”

Having dealt with “about 600 people reporting into me” in her last job, Alli feels more daunted by the prospect of running her own business.

The move comes after Alli operated as a florist from her own home workshop, and has quickly built up customer support.

“I won’t be working to anyone else’s guidelines; I’m creating all the products myself,” she said.

“I think the aim is to build that client base and having a great reputation; I think everyone that has tried me once have used me again.”

Alli has received words of support from the local community, who have praised her for planning to open an independent shop.

She wants to take on a rather unexpected approach with her service, offering products she believes is hard to find in surrounding areas.

“People have talked about the style I offer, as I’m in favour of unexpected things you might not get from other flower chains,” Alli said.

“I’m anticipating footfall will increase, especially between December and March for Christmas, Valentine’s and Mother’s Day.

“I don’t think there’s a better time to open; I hope I can captivate people and if the service is there, people will come back.”

The Wild Clover Flower Company shop is due to open on Fore Hill on Friday, November 12.

For more information, visit: https://wildcloverflowercompany.co.uk/home or go to their Facebook page.