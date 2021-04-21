Published: 11:31 AM April 21, 2021

Businesses across Ely and East Cambridgeshire have been warned that checks are to be made to ensure they are Covid-19 secure. Enforcement could follow if they are found in breach of regulations.

Businesses in East Cambridgeshire – including those shops and pubs that opened on April 12- were warned they could be closed if they are not Covid-19 secure.

East Cambridgeshire District Council said that checks have begun and that “advice and guidance will be provided to manage risk and protect workers, customers and visitors”.

A council spokesperson warned: “Where some businesses are not managing this, immediate action will be taken.

“This can range from the provision of specific advice, issuing enforcement notices and stopping certain work practices until they are made safe.

“Where businesses fail to comply, this could lead to prosecution.”

The council says it is working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to contact “operational businesses” to check they have the necessary Covid-19 secure measures in place to help tackle coronavirus.

“The latest round of checks which commenced this week include businesses that opened following the ease of government Covid-19 restrictions from April 12,” said the spokesperson.

“Being COVID-secure means that businesses need to put adjustments in place to manage the risk and protect workers and others from coronavirus.”

The council says HSE has found some common issues across a range of sectors.

These include failing to provide arrangements for monitoring, supervising and maintaining social distancing, and failing to introduce an adequate cleaning regime particularly at busy times of the day.