Sophie Elliott, who used to trade on Ely Farmers' Market, has now opened ‘Sophie’s Afternoon Tea and Cakes’ on Three Cups Walk in Ely. - Credit: Ely Markets

A market stallholder who has opened a new afternoon tea and cake shop is hopeful she can bring “something different to the table”.

Sophie Elliott was encouraged to set up a stall on Ely Market Place by her brother seven years ago.

And in February 2015, Sophie became a trader on the Ely Farmers’ Market.

“I was self-employed and my brother, a pig farmer, had a stall selling pork and he said ‘you should get a stall in Ely’,” she said.

After studying professional culinary arts for a university degree in Bournemouth, it became clearer to Sophie, 30, that she wanted to become self-employed.

At 21-years-old, she started her own cake-making firm and her business idea grew in popularity.

“I had a stall in Newmarket before Covid and delivered cakes and afternoon teas,” said Sophie.

“With Covid, I did afternoon teas as takeaways, which kicked off as I did it as a delivery with cake and afternoon tea boxes in Cambridgeshire.”

Sophie, of Haddenham, has now opened her own tea room called ‘Sophie’s Afternoon Teas and Cakes’ on Three Cups Walk in Ely.

A lot of the cakes and other items Sophie sells is homemade, and has received a warm reception since opening the doors on September 20.

“I make my own cakes and sausage rolls, and I think that attracts people,” she said.

“I want it to be a relaxed atmosphere and people have said there is that kind of ambience.”

Crumpets, tea cakes and vegan sausage rolls are also on the menu at Sophie’s new venue.

One person that has seen her progress first-hand is Julia Davis of Ely Markets.

She told Ely Markets: “Building her business up at the market has allowed Sophie to gain experience and build up the confidence to open her own shop.”

Sophie is aware of the competition surrounding her in Ely.

But she is keen to make her venture something that the digital market cannot offer.

“I think it’s good to have independent businesses as we all have something different to bring to the table,” Sophie added.

“I want to serve cakes and be able to have a nice place for people to sit and enjoy.”