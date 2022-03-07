Ely Fudge Company has revealed what it will be selling as part of its Easter collection this year (inset). Pictured are owners Jes Gingell and her mum Louise. - Credit: Ely Fudge Company

With just over a month to go until Easter (April 17) a sweet shop in Ely has revealed what it will be selling this year as part of its Easter collection.

Ely Fudge Company owned by Jes Gingell and her mum Louise in 31 Market Place revealed last week that some of its customers well-known favourites are back for another year.

“Easter is a particularly fun time for us at the shop as it heralds the start of the Cadbury’s Crème Egg fudge making season,” said Jes.

“Super gooey and full of crème eggs, whatever the season it flies off the shelves, and this year is the first time for two years where we can enjoy trading to the full again.”

She added: “Mini Egg fudge and Malteser Madness fudge will also be making a return soon to complete our Easter collection.”

Ely Fudge Company's Cadbury's Creme Egg flavour is back for Easter 2022. - Credit: Ely Fudge Company

Jes and Louise started Ely Fudge Company back in July 2015 and it didn’t take long for their crumbly traditionally made fudge to become a favourite with locals and tourists.

Full of ‘delicious aromas’ of freshly made fudge, the shop has many classic and modern flavours that are always on display to “tempt everyone”.

Most recently, a champagne and strawberries fudge flavour was created especially for Valentine's Day.

“The emphasis is on making English creamy and crumbly fudge using traditional methods,” said Jes.

“It’s all made in front of our customers and we’re usually asked several questions as people watch and see how amazing fudge making can be.”

Ely Fudge Company's Mini Egg flavour is back for Easter 2022. - Credit: Ely Fudge Company

As well as selling the fudge, Ely Fudge Company now stocks an array of handmade chocolate treats and locally produced Aromi Gelato.

“That’s also making a return this month (March), so there is a sweet treat or two for everyone,” said Jes.

On hearing about the return of Ely Fudge Company’s Easter collection on Facebook, several individuals have already said they’ll be making the trip to purchase the Cadbury’s Crème Egg flavour.

One person said: “Omg this is the absolute best. I will be over soon” while another added “Oh my yes, I’ll have to get some of this!”

Ely Fudge Company is now open seven days a week – Monday-Friday 9:30am-5:30pm, Saturday 9am-5:30pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

To keep up to date with Ely Fudge Company, visit their Facebook page or website.

Ely Fudge Company's Malteser Madness flavour is back for Easter 2022. - Credit: Ely Fudge Company