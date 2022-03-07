News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Business

Ely Fudge Company prepares for Easter with new collection

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM March 7, 2022
Updated: 9:26 AM March 7, 2022
Ely Fudge Company has revealed what it will be selling as part of its Easter collection (inset).

Ely Fudge Company has revealed what it will be selling as part of its Easter collection this year (inset). Pictured are owners Jes Gingell and her mum Louise. - Credit: Ely Fudge Company

With just over a month to go until Easter (April 17) a sweet shop in Ely has revealed what it will be selling this year as part of its Easter collection. 

Ely Fudge Company owned by Jes Gingell and her mum Louise in 31 Market Place revealed last week that some of its customers well-known favourites are back for another year. 

“Easter is a particularly fun time for us at the shop as it heralds the start of the Cadbury’s Crème Egg fudge making season,” said Jes. 

“Super gooey and full of crème eggs, whatever the season it flies off the shelves, and this year is the first time for two years where we can enjoy trading to the full again.” 

She added: “Mini Egg fudge and Malteser Madness fudge will also be making a return soon to complete our Easter collection.” 

Ely Fudge Company's Cadbury's Creme Egg flavour is back for Easter 2022.

Ely Fudge Company's Cadbury's Creme Egg flavour is back for Easter 2022. - Credit: Ely Fudge Company

Jes and Louise started Ely Fudge Company back in July 2015 and it didn’t take long for their crumbly traditionally made fudge to become a favourite with locals and tourists. 

Full of ‘delicious aromas’ of freshly made fudge, the shop has many classic and modern flavours that are always on display to “tempt everyone”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 BMW driver caught speeding at 127mph
  2. 2 Jack's says final goodbye to Chatteris
  3. 3 Crowds in Cambridge as Hollywood superstar visits the city
  1. 4 Major delays expected as Cambridge Half Marathon returns on Sunday
  2. 5 Sunnica warned of battle to come over 2,800-acre solar farm  
  3. 6 Couple hopes bar plans continue to be a hit with campers
  4. 7 'Supercarn't park there' Audi R8 worth £100k crashes in Peterborough
  5. 8 Former Mepal Outdoor Centre to become forefront of new film
  6. 9 Main road near Cambridge closed after 'serious' crash
  7. 10 Cambridgeshire errs on side of caution despite drop in Covid cases

Most recently, a champagne and strawberries fudge flavour was created especially for Valentine's Day. 

“The emphasis is on making English creamy and crumbly fudge using traditional methods,” said Jes. 

“It’s all made in front of our customers and we’re usually asked several questions as people watch and see how amazing fudge making can be.” 

Ely Fudge Company's Mini Egg flavour is back for Easter 2022.

Ely Fudge Company's Mini Egg flavour is back for Easter 2022. - Credit: Ely Fudge Company

As well as selling the fudge, Ely Fudge Company now stocks an array of handmade chocolate treats and locally produced Aromi Gelato. 

“That’s also making a return this month (March), so there is a sweet treat or two for everyone,” said Jes. 

On hearing about the return of Ely Fudge Company’s Easter collection on Facebook, several individuals have already said they’ll be making the trip to purchase the Cadbury’s Crème Egg flavour. 

One person said: “Omg this is the absolute best. I will be over soon” while another added “Oh my yes, I’ll have to get some of this!” 

Ely Fudge Company is now open seven days a week – Monday-Friday 9:30am-5:30pm, Saturday 9am-5:30pm and Sunday 10am-4pm. 

To keep up to date with Ely Fudge Company, visit their Facebook page or website. 

Ely Fudge Company's Malteser Madness flavour is back for Easter 2022.

Ely Fudge Company's Malteser Madness flavour is back for Easter 2022. - Credit: Ely Fudge Company

Owners of Ely Fudge Company Jes Gingell (L) and her mum Louise (R) outside their shop in 31 Market Place.

Owners of Ely Fudge Company Jes Gingell (L) and her mum Louise (R) outside their shop in 31 Market Place. - Credit: Ely Fudge Company

Easter
Ely News

Don't Miss

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's r

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The A142 Stuntney Causeway at Ely will be closed from 8pm to 6am from March 7-11.

Cambs Live News

Busy stretch of A142 in Ely set for five-night closure

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed the A142 Soham bypass tonight (February 28). 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The campervans which were found are worth a huge £110,000.

Cambs Live News

Two stolen campervans worth £110k found by police in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon