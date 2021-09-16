Gallery
Independent shop full of fresh food – despite national shortage
- Credit: Guzel Miroslavov / Nicky
A newly opened food shop in Ely High Street has been praised online for its variety of stock, especially during a time where there is a food shortage warning.
Ely Food Centre, an international supermarket ran by Guzel Miroslavov, has been open for just under two months.
The shop sells a variety of foods from different countries, but also foods you’d find in UK supermarkets.
Guzel’s shelves are fully stocked up, even though logistics and food supply chain experts say the ‘UK is facing a crisis due to the lack of HGV drivers.’
Guzel proudly posted photos of his new business online, leaving him with positive feedback.
One person said: “As an English shopper, it’s nice to try different foods as well as being able to get what I need at a sensible price.”
“It really is a great shop – lovely veg and gorgeous cakes,” said another.
The store is open Monday-Saturday 8am-10pm and Sundays 8am-9pm.