Gallery

Published: 2:09 PM September 16, 2021 Updated: 2:35 PM September 16, 2021

Ely Food Centre, ran by Guzel Miroslavov (pictured) is just a three-minute walk from Ely Cathedral and has fully stocked up shelves despite a food shortage warning. - Credit: Guzel Miroslavov / Nicky

A newly opened food shop in Ely High Street has been praised online for its variety of stock, especially during a time where there is a food shortage warning.

Ely Food Centre, an international supermarket ran by Guzel Miroslavov, has been open for just under two months.

The shop sells a variety of foods from different countries, but also foods you’d find in UK supermarkets.

Ely Food Centre sells a variety of foods from different countries, but also foods you’d find in UK supermarkets. - Credit: Guzel Miroslavov

Ely Food Centre sells a variety of foods from different countries, but also foods you’d find in UK supermarkets. - Credit: Guzel Miroslavov

Ely Food Centre sells a variety of foods from different countries, but also foods you’d find in UK supermarkets. - Credit: Guzel Miroslavov

Guzel’s shelves are fully stocked up, even though logistics and food supply chain experts say the ‘UK is facing a crisis due to the lack of HGV drivers.’

Guzel proudly posted photos of his new business online, leaving him with positive feedback.

Ely Food Centre sells a variety of foods from different countries, but also foods you’d find in UK supermarkets. - Credit: Guzel Miroslavov

Ely Food Centre sells a variety of foods from different countries, but also foods you’d find in UK supermarkets. - Credit: Guzel Miroslavov

You may also want to watch:

One person said: “As an English shopper, it’s nice to try different foods as well as being able to get what I need at a sensible price.”

“It really is a great shop – lovely veg and gorgeous cakes,” said another.

The store is open Monday-Saturday 8am-10pm and Sundays 8am-9pm.