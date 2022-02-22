Pet shop owner reflects on surprise success after first year in business
- Credit: Ely Exotics/Tom Bailey
An exotic pet shop owner who opened during a Covid-19 lockdown has reflected on what he feels has been unexpected success one year into business.
Tom Bailey opened Ely Exotics on Sedgeway Business Park at Witchford on February 20 last year, his first business in east Cambridgeshire since moving there two years ago.
“It was my idea to open a shop like this and something I’ve wanted to do for a number of years,” Tom said.
“It was always something in my head as a possibility I could do while I was put on furlough.”
While Tom was on furlough, he used his spare time to plan for a new exotic pets shop near to where he lives.
And after securing a unit at the business park, his aim was about to become reality.
“I didn’t know what to expect when we first opened,” said Tom.
Most Read
- 1 Ten dogs killed in horror blaze at kennels near A10 in Littleport
- 2 Cambridgeshire school forced shut due to no running water on site
- 3 Viva 'never been busier' as new venue takes shape
- 4 9 of the best pubs in Cambridgeshire according to Tripadvisor
- 5 See any film at Cineworld Ely for just £3 on Saturday
- 6 'Everyone was so grateful' - drivers get fuel paid for by local company
- 7 Unlicensed driver, 42, caught on A14 with laundry bags full of cannabis
- 8 Pictures show vans and lorries ploughing through flooded Sutton Gault
- 9 Boris Johnson announces end of all Covid restrictions and free testing
- 10 7 Cambridgeshire nightclubs the county has lost over the years
“We’ve had lockdowns, changing of rules, mask wearing, people want to go out then they don’t.
“But the support we’ve had from local people has been fantastic.”
Thousands of animals, from tropical fish to reptiles, have made Ely Exotics their temporary home which has attracted more people than Tom first thought.
“I’ve been very surprised with the amount of people that keep exotic pets in the area,” he said.
“I think people are spending more time at home as a family than before.
“I like to think the reason for success is we provide quality livestock and a range of trusted products, as well as the customer service in terms of advice.”
Ely Exotics remained open during the Covid-19 lockdown last February as it was classed as an essential shop.
And while their first year in business has been successful, Tom is eyeing plans to expand further afield.
“I project in the next five years, we will be in a bigger facility; in the first year, we have packed the place out!” he added.
“We hope to continue to grow the range of products we offer, adding other services like nationwide delivery.
“We have a website launch soon and looking to do more in-house breeding, so we want to try and expand in ways that consumers like.”