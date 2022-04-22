Voluntary & Community Action East Cambs (VCAEC) is looking for volunteer drivers to help with its social car scheme. - Credit: VCAEC

An independent non-profit organisation in Ely is looking for volunteer drivers for its ‘extremely busy’ car scheme.

Voluntary & Community Action East Cambs (VCAEC) based in Forehill is looking for individuals to help with its social car scheme.

The majority of the charity’s trips involve taking people to hospital or the doctors, but volunteers also take people shopping, to the hairdressers or to visit relatives.

A spokesperson for VCAEC said: “We have drivers who prefer further afield such as Addenbrookes or QEH Hospitals and others who prefer local journeys – the choice is yours.”

They added: “We are a friendly bunch of people and you will be rewarded with 45p per mile for your help, a summer BBQ and a Christmas party too.

“Our volunteers say how rewarding the role is as they are helping others whilst also keeping themselves busy and staying in touch with others.”

If you can spare a minimum of half a day on a regular basis and would like to help others, contact Mark on 01353 666166 or email m.goldsack@vcaec.org.uk.

