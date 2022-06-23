Dominic Green (pictured) has secured £16,000 for 'Shades by Dominic Green' from First Enterprise - Enterprise Loans. - Credit: Supplied

An entrepreneur from Cambridgeshire has secured a £16,000 start-up loan for his new interior design business.

Dominic Green secured the funding for ‘Shades by Dominic Green’ from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans through the British Business Bank.

His bespoke lampshade business produces beautifully crafted high-end lampshades, made with the best quality fabrics from his home workshop.

“With the start-up loan from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, I am now able to upscale my workshop, invest in marketing and so much more,” said Dominic.

Before ‘Shades by Dominic Green’ was born, Dominic had to rethink and redirect his business plans overnight after he became unemployed and had to close his previous company due to the pandemic.

However, with his strong interest in interior design and drawing on inspiration from his time living in Japan, he started his new business venture and has been perfecting his craft for the past 18 months.

Dominic said: “After thinking I wouldn’t be able to receive a loan due to being on universal credit, I came across the NEA (New Enterprise Allowance) fund which allowed me to apply for the start-up loan.

“I received the money in no time. Matthew and the team at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans have been a pleasure to work with and have helped me all throughout my journey.

After two years of tirelessly working on design concepts and developing bespoke components, Dominic has been able to further the development and innovation of the shape of his shades, alongside incorporating an eco-friendly diffuser from the bottom up.

The start-up loan will help Dominic fund the further expansion plans for his business - investing in equipment, materials, marketing and staff to upscale his workshop and meet new demands.

Investment manager at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, Matthew Wright, said: “To see Dominic now being able to apply his time and resources on a venture he has so much passion for, made possible due to the funding we provided is the underlying motivation for doing what I do.

“Moreover, the products Dominic is crafting look fantastic and would brighten up any household they go in.”