Butcher Bayley Architects (BBA) has made the change to a four-day working week. The gold accreditation makes them one of only two architecture practices in the UK to have implemented the change. - Credit: Butcher Bayley Architects

An architect that operates across Cambridgeshire has made the change to a four-day week, receiving a gold accreditation for implementing it within their growing team.

Butcher Bayley Architects (BBA), who were recently shortlisted for a national design award for their Copper House project in Cambridge, started trialling the new working week in August 2020.

The trial was part of the four-day week campaign that seeks to shake up the traditional approach to 9-5 working.

They’ve now cemented the change after seeing positive results within their team and have become one of only two architecture practices to be gold accredited.

Speaking about the move, BBA director Luke Butcher said: “We decided to embrace the change and look at how we could cement a good work-life balance for our team and we’ve been thrilled with the results so far.”

The gold accreditation represents the successful implementation of a permanent 32 hour (or less) four-day week, with a reduction of hours and no loss of pay.

You can find out more about Butcher Bayley Architects on their website.