Gallery
Meet the boat hire firm aiming to become perfect 'stress-free' tonic
- Credit: Daniel Mason
One year on having “learnt a few lessons”, husband and wife team Danny and Natalie Hardiman are hopeful they can continue to offer visitors a tonic to a stressful week.
“You are hiring the boat for a slow relaxation” said Danny, who runs Brandon Creek Boat Hire.
When the boat hire business opened in May last year, the couple were receiving much interest from different families, friends and couples.
But when it came to spreading the word about their river cruise idea, there was one point that Natalie and Danny wanted to quickly stamp out.
“We learnt a few lessons from last year that people clearly wanted to go on a ‘booze cruise’, but this year we have upped our security,” said Natalie.
“People can still bring alcohol, but you cannot police it to the point we are so draconian about it.”
On my visit today (Wednesday), I was given a tour of the 35ft narrowboat named Matilda used for private hires, featuring a kitchen and seating area for up to eight people.
Most Read
- 1 First visit not 'a flying success' but pub deserves second chance
- 2 Sanctuary Housing criticised over empty homes in Ely
- 3 Person hit by train between Manea and Peterborough
- 4 Man facing eviction fears 'absolute disaster' despite council help
- 5 Lorna’s successful plea to remove £3 shower charge for disabled visitors to The Hive
- 6 'Cuckooing' drug dealer caught with cocaine to the value of £3,670
- 7 Child shot in face by BB gun bought at summer festival
- 8 Woman who twice ignored 'no fly tipping' signs faces two fines
- 9 MP officially begins new era for major UK supplier
- 10 Fenland man repeatedly raped woman for 20 years
It is a boat that was re-fitted by Danny, formerly a welder, two years ago after the first Covid-19 lockdown and requires at least two people aged 25 to travel on board.
“The boats get sprayed, cleaned and sanitised,” the couple said.
“One person had decorated the narrowboat for a 60th birthday party! A lot of our bookers are booking for special occasions.”
With the guidance of Danny, I navigated the narrowboat along the peaceful River Little Ouse towards Brandon, known as a popular route for birdwatchers and wildlife lovers.
This is one of several routes you can take including to Ely and Littleport, which can also be embarked upon in the company’s cruiser, Daisy.
And despite facing the challenge of social media, Natalie, who runs Little Ouse Moorings along the river, feels that their plan is working.
“We know how lovely a day out on the river with friends and family is and we want people to see that,” she added.
“In 2019, we decided we wanted to do boat hiring but we wanted to do it properly.
“It’s a lovely stress-free day.”
For more information, visit: https://www.brandoncreekboathire.co.uk/ or go to their Facebook page.