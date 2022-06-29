Gallery

Danny Hardiman, who runs Brandon Creek Boat Hire, refurbished a 35ft narrowboat which visitors can come along and hire. - Credit: Daniel Mason

One year on having “learnt a few lessons”, husband and wife team Danny and Natalie Hardiman are hopeful they can continue to offer visitors a tonic to a stressful week.

“You are hiring the boat for a slow relaxation” said Danny, who runs Brandon Creek Boat Hire.

When the boat hire business opened in May last year, the couple were receiving much interest from different families, friends and couples.

But when it came to spreading the word about their river cruise idea, there was one point that Natalie and Danny wanted to quickly stamp out.

Danny Hardiman runs Brandon Creek Boat Hire which has been running since May 2021. - Credit: Daniel Mason

“We learnt a few lessons from last year that people clearly wanted to go on a ‘booze cruise’, but this year we have upped our security,” said Natalie.

“People can still bring alcohol, but you cannot police it to the point we are so draconian about it.”

Inside the 35ft narrowboat, named Matilda, at Brandon Creek Boat Hire, which can seat up to eight people. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Inside the 35ft narrowboat, named Matilda, at Brandon Creek Boat Hire. - Credit: Daniel Mason

On my visit today (Wednesday), I was given a tour of the 35ft narrowboat named Matilda used for private hires, featuring a kitchen and seating area for up to eight people.

It is a boat that was re-fitted by Danny, formerly a welder, two years ago after the first Covid-19 lockdown and requires at least two people aged 25 to travel on board.

Inside the 35ft narrowboat, named Matilda, at Brandon Creek Boat Hire. - Credit: Daniel Mason

“The boats get sprayed, cleaned and sanitised,” the couple said.

“One person had decorated the narrowboat for a 60th birthday party! A lot of our bookers are booking for special occasions.”

With the guidance of Danny, I navigated the narrowboat along the peaceful River Little Ouse towards Brandon, known as a popular route for birdwatchers and wildlife lovers.

Reporter Daniel Mason navigates a 35ft narrowboat along the River Little Ouse during a visit to Brandon Creek Boat Hire. - Credit: Brandon Creek Boat Hire

Something I’ve not done very often before is navigate a narrowboat along a river. Well, that changed today (with the guidance of main man Danny), as I took a trip to a boat hire firm looking to offer visitors “a stress-free day”. More to come for @elystandard. pic.twitter.com/ta99cBhpow — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) June 29, 2022

This is one of several routes you can take including to Ely and Littleport, which can also be embarked upon in the company’s cruiser, Daisy.

And despite facing the challenge of social media, Natalie, who runs Little Ouse Moorings along the river, feels that their plan is working.

“We know how lovely a day out on the river with friends and family is and we want people to see that,” she added.

Wildlife and fishermen are just some of the points of interest we came across during a trip along the River Little Ouse with Brandon Creek Boat Hire. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Wildlife and fishermen are just some of the points of interest we came across during a trip along the River Little Ouse with Brandon Creek Boat Hire. - Credit: Daniel Mason

“In 2019, we decided we wanted to do boat hiring but we wanted to do it properly.

“It’s a lovely stress-free day.”

For more information, visit: https://www.brandoncreekboathire.co.uk/ or go to their Facebook page.

You can see the iron bridge at the Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border, where residents were faced with a £650-a-year crossing charge, while on tour along the River Little Ouse. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Danny Hardiman navigating us along a particular hotspot for wildlife lovers along the River Little Ouse. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Brandon Creek Boat Hire also offer a cruiser for visitors to take along the River Little Ouse. - Credit: Daniel Mason