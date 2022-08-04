Gallery

'FreeToFeedCP' is encouraging businesses and community venues to pledge their support for families who breastfeed. - Credit: South Cambridgeshire District Council

Businesses across South Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to welcome families who breastfeed and/or pump in a new campaign.

Almost 75 per cent of women start breastfeeding when their child is born, but this drops below half within six to eight weeks.

Evidence shows the right support can help families sustain breastfeeding for longer.

South Cambridgeshire District Council is working with the NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Infant Feeding Team and ‘best start in life’ partnership to support venues across the district in becoming more welcoming to families who breastfeed in public.

The campaign, called ‘FreeToFeedCP’ is encouraging businesses and community venues to pledge their support for families who breastfeed by signing up and displaying the campaign sticker in their premises.

Leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council, Cllr Bridget Smith, said: “Breastfeeding is proven to be very beneficial to the health of the mother and baby.

Shepreth Wildlife Park is among the first businesses to take the 'FreeToFeedCP' pledge. - Credit: Peter Alvey

“It should not be daunting for mothers to breastfeed or pump in bars, cafes, restaurants and other venues while they are out with their children.”

She added: “As someone who breast fed all three of my sons, I feel strongly that normalising breastfeeding and pumping in public is really important and something we can all help with through conversation and support.”

Among the first businesses to take the ‘FreeToFeedCP’ pledge is Shepreth Wildlife Park and Govia Thameslink Railway.

To launch the campaign, a group of families took a train trip from Cambridge to the animal park to enjoy a day out.

Customer services director for Thameslink and Great Northern, Jenny Saunders, said: “We’re committed to making our services as comfortable and accessible as possible for everyone; that includes making breastfeeding and pumping normal everyday activities on the train, that no-one feels awkward about.

Govia Thamesink Railway is among the first businesses to take the 'FreeToFeedCP' pledge. - Credit: Peter Alvey

Shepreth Wildlife Park is among the first businesses to take the 'FreeToFeedCP' pledge. - Credit: Peter Alvey

“It was a great pleasure to welcome these Cambridgeshire families on this special trip, and to support this important campaign by the district council and their NHS partners.”

She added: “I breastfed both my kids, and on a train too, so this is something I really endorse.

“I hope the event gives all breastfeeding and pumping families the confidence to travel with us and feel ‘Free to Feed’.”

For more information and how your business can get involved visit the South Cambridgeshire District Council ‘FreeToFeedCP’ page on their website or email duty.communities@scambs.gov.uk.

'FreeToFeedCP' is encouraging businesses and community venues to pledge their support for families who breastfeed. - Credit: Peter Alvey

Shepreth Wildlife Park is among the first businesses to take the 'FreeToFeedCP' pledge. - Credit: Peter Alvey