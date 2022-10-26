Cambridge digital marketing agency Sookio won gold for service excellence at the SME Cambs 2022 business awards, with Ely-based founder Sue Keogh picking up silver. - Credit: SOOKIO

Cambridge digital marketing agency Sookio won gold for service excellence at the SME Cambs 2022 business awards, with Ely-based founder Sue Keogh picking up silver for business person of the year.

Highly respected for their expertise in digital content, strategy and training, the agency was a finalist in three categories:

Service Excellence - gold winner

Business Person of the Year for founder, Sue Keogh - silver

Business of the Year (under 50 employees)

The ceremony was held at Cambridge Country Club on October 13 and the awards won by Sookio were sponsored by Barr Ellison and Ilux IT.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am,” said Sue.

Sue Keogh picked up silver for business person of the year. - Credit: SOOKIO

“We’ve always put a focus on looking after our clients and ensuring we deliver an outstanding level of service, but in the last year we’ve taken so many steps behind the scenes to finetune our processes.

“Winning gold for service excellence means a great deal to all of us because we have always, always put the client first, putting ourselves in their shoes and coming up with solutions to their problems.

"Being the size we are means we are nimble and can act quickly too, making sure that everyone gets a personal service.”

It’s been a busy year for the digital marketing agency, who moved from their Mill Road HQ to St John’s Innovation Centre in March 2022 and have recently relaunched their website with the new tagline 'untangle your thinking with the experts in digital marketing'.

Highly effective digital marketing campaigns have included the NHS, University of Cambridge Museums, Huntingdonshire and South Cambs district councils, and Eastern Learning Alliance

Filming for Innovate UK Edge at the London Stock Exchange, and HRH Prince Charles at King’s College Chapel

The company also hosted work experience programmes for 40, plus students

“Our virtual work experience for graduate level, Agency Bootcamp, is now in its third year,” continues Sue.

“I was so pleased to be able to extend this to school age students, working with Form the Future to make it happen.

“It’s such a challenging time in the economy, but despite that we were still able to look outwards and do what we could to play a positive role in the community. It’s easy to say you have good values as a business – but it means nothing unless you take action.”













