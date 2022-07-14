News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Business

Anglian Water director takes on major role with Combined Authority

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:34 AM July 14, 2022
Alex Plant is new business board chair

New interim chief executive Gordon Mitchell (left) Mayor Dr Nik Johnson and (right) Alex Plant, new chair of the combined authority business board. - Credit: Archant

Anglian Water director Alex Plant is the new £24,000 a year chair of the business board of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA).  

It is the second major appointment by CAPCA in recent weeks following the recruitment of Gordon Mitchell as interim chief executive. 

Subject to “due diligence checks and an induction”, Mr Plant will be in post for the next business board meeting on September 12. 

He replaces Cambridgeshire businessman Austen Adams who resigned after an attempted coup to oust Mayor Johnson.  

Mr Adams added his name to a list that included four political leaders who had tabled a motion calling for Dr Johnson to suspend himself pending investigations into the running of the combined authority. 

Mr Plant is a familiar figure in the county, having once been executive director for economy, transport and environment at Cambridgeshire County Council 

He was also at one stage chief executive of Cambridgeshire Horizons (the body overseeing the plans for sustainable new communities in Cambridgeshire). 

Most Read

  1. 1 Lorry and bus crash on A14
  2. 2 Heaven Help Us! Dinosaurs 'invade' cathedral
  3. 3 Several crews battle against village house fire
  1. 4 Two seriously injured in head-on A142 crash
  2. 5 Multiple crews tackle blaze at Fenland plastics recycling plant
  3. 6 Generous sponsor helps club create history amid cost concerns
  4. 7 Disqualified drink-driver in prison after 'veering' on A14 near Cambridge
  5. 8 Witchford church wins bronze award for conservation
  6. 9 End of the line for old Greater Anglia commuter trains
  7. 10 Police among 200 protests to festival plan

Mr Plant is Anglian Water’s strategy and regulation director and takes on this role in addition to his responsibilities there. 

He is currently taking forward the plans for new reservoir systems in the region to address water scarcity challenges. 

Mr Plant is a board member for Water Resources East, and chairs the Regional Productivity Forum for East Anglia. 

He said we faced “very significant challenges of climate change, the cost-of-living crisis and global instability”. 

He added: “I firmly believe that the private, public and third sectors must work ever more closely together to make the most of the opportunities we have and to mitigate risks. 

“The unique features of our open and innovative economy mean that delivering sustainable economic growth here is not just of local significance, but of national and international importance too.” 

Mr Plant believes it is vital to “make the most of the extraordinary talent we have in our area.  

“If we can do this, we can help to build a future where growth is sustainable and inclusive, the transition to net-zero is achieved, and we can successfully adapt to the impacts of climate change”.  

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said that Mr Plant’s focus and expertise on cooperative working across the private, public and third sectors will be important promoting investment, boosting jobs and improving skills. 

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Jacky Hibbert of Jak Hibs Soham

Shop Local

Woman who 'never thinks too far ahead' reaches 11 years in business

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
20 parking tickets were issued in Ely city centre on Saturday (July 9).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

20 parking tickets issued in Ely city centre during single day

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Police officers are investigating reports of sexual assaults in Ely Market Place

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two sexual assaults reported in Ely Market Place this summer

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30.

Gallery

‘They looked fabulous’ - school’s first off-site prom a huge success

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon