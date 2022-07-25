News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Second pay rise this year for Cambridgeshire Aldi workers

John Elworthy

Published: 5:57 PM July 25, 2022
aldi pay rise - second one this year

“Aldi also remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth more than £830 a year,” said chief executive Giles Hurley. - Credit: ALDI

Aldi has promised its workers a pay increase from September – its second this year. 

From September, all hourly paid workers at its Cambridgeshire stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate. 

It takes Aldi’s minimum pay rates for store assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25. 

“Aldi also remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth more than £830 a year,” said chief executive Giles Hurley. 

“The new rates far exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage of £9.90 an hour nationally and £11.05 inside the M25. 

“Our new rates of pay maintain Aldi’s position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket.” 

He added: “This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our colleagues make in serving the local communities in Cambridgeshire.  

“Their outstanding efforts have ensured that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.” 

 Aldi is the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket and has more than 970 stores across Britain. 

  

