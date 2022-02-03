DS Smith of Fordham who could create 23 new jobs if planning approval is given for an extension - Credit: DS Smith

Up to 23 new jobs will be created if a packaging company wins consent for a major expansion.

The bid by DS Smith of Fordham moved a step nearer after East Cambridgeshire District Council decided the application did not require an Environmental Impact Assessment.

It is part of the planning process ahead of a full application and DS Smith had submitted a screening opinion to test the council’s reaction.

The company hopes to win consent to extend its existing packaging facility by c.18,000sqm floorspace at Fordham Road, Newmarket.

The packaging facility currently comprises c.28,600sqm floorspace with parking for 150 cars and 50 lorries and trailers.

DS Smith currently employs 297 staff at the site and operates on a 24/7 basis with two main shifts which have changeover times at 6am and 6pm.

"In line with the shift patterns, the majority of vehicle movements associated with staff accessing the site are outside the typical weekday highway peak periods of 8‐9am and 5‐6pm,” the company told the council.

“Only the support staff and night‐time shift worker arrivals impact on the peak hour periods.

“HGV movements are generally spread across the day (24 hours) and there are circa two loads per hour i.e. 4 HGV movements per hour or a total of 96 movements per day.”

The proposed development comprises an extension of the existing packaging facility within land owned by DS Smith.

The company says vehicle access would remain the same.

DS Smith said the proposed expansion would require an additional 23 staff, and the operation of the extended facility would remain the same as existing with 24/7 working on a two‐shift basis.

As well as the additional staff, the extension would also increase the number of HGV movements by circa one more load per hour or a total of 48 more HGV movements per day.

Visually, says the company, the new building “will be seen as an extension of the existing site.

“And in most cases, it will be seen set against or as a backdrop to other existing industrial development on site, to the east and further to the North.

“It is not considered that a significant effect is likely.”