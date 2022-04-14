Gallery

13-year-old Tyler Rayner (inset) launched TJs Washes at his home in Mepal on March 12. - Credit: TJs Washes

A 13-year-old boy from Mepal who launched his own car washing and valeting business just over a month ago says he is “extremely happy” with how it's going so far.

Witchford Village College student, Tyler Rayner, launched TJs Washes at his home on March 12 after having a strong desire to launch his own business.

“I love cars and I loved watching a YouTuber called Chris Fix who a few years ago made a video about how to clean a car properly,” said Tyler.

“It gave me the inspiration to start my own car cleaning and valeting business.”

Before his new venture, Tyler did think about making homemade chocolates, but it was after seeing several dirty cars drive past his home every day that he realised car cleaning could be more profitable.

“When I decided I wanted to start something myself, I made a business plan and then told my parents and Grandma about it,” said Tyler.

“Grandma helped to fund the initial products I needed to start up such as cleaning products and a pressure washer.”

Tyler says that his business started off slowly, but after a couple of days he reached three to four cars.

“My mum has been a big help; she’s given me so much support and continues to help me every day; my grandma has been there for me the whole way through too,” he said.

“It’s started to level off a bit now and I usually have up to two cars a day to wash and clean but I’m extremely happy with how it’s all turned out already.”

He added: “I’m only a few weeks in and I’m already in profit.

“I love seeing customers reactions when they see their freshly cleaned vehicle.”

Tyler’s plans for the future of TJs Washes include expanding and giving a better service.

“I’d really like to give a huge thanks to my parents, grandma and Lee Morrison who is the owner of slickstamps on Instagram for all the help they’ve given me.”

Tyler’s prices start from £15 for small cars, £20-£25 for medium cars and anything from £20-£35 for larger vehicles/vans.

His usual working hours are Thursdays and Fridays 5pm-7:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays 10am-4pm.

For more information on TJs Washes, you can contact him via his Facebook page or email tjswashes@gmail.com.

