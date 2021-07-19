Published: 3:43 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 4:51 PM July 19, 2021

Frontier joint managing directors Adam Eldred (left) and Andrew Crowther who believe they can deliver the Angel retail development for Ely. - Credit: Google/Frontier

A fresh developer has taken on the challenge of creating a new retail park - and 1,000 jobs - in Ely.

Frontier Estates has gone out to public consultation for the new park they hope to build on the southern edge of the city at Angel Drove.

Two previous applications were brought forward for the site, with the 2017 application by Healey Investments being agreed.

However, Frontier, based in Milton Keynes, and with developments from across the UK under its belt, say they are confident of delivering the scheme.

A spokesperson said Frontier “has extensive experience in providing a variety of high street and neighbourhood retail centres, as well as working with high profile brands”.

"The project is expected to give the area a significant economic lift, with around 1,000 jobs created and roughly £52m injected into the economy.”

Angel Drove is located just north of the A10 ring road that skirts Ely and is a short walk away from Ely station.

Healey Investments brought forward two applications at this site in 2013 and in 2017, with the first plans including a hotel, pub, offices, a superstore, petrol filling station and six non-food retail stores.

In 2017, Healey received a second set of planning permissions for a new food store, two non-food retail units and three office blocks.

“However, neither of these plans were brought through to construction stage,” said the Frontier spokesperson.

“We have approached this with fresh impetus and are committed to bringing forward their proposals and ensuring that the site meets its full potential.

“Frontier Estates has a strong desire to see these proposals delivered and has already begun detailed discussions with high profile potential occupiers.”

The company believes their proposals will “complement existing local businesses by providing retail experiences that are not currently possible in Ely town centre due to the nature of the existing retail units”.

Before submitting a planning application to East Cambridgeshire District Council, an online public consultation exercise is taking place.

The website address is: https://yoursay.online/angel-drove.

The spokesperson said: “Frontier Estates has a strong record of delivering retail and business projects across the UK and aim to open the retail park at Angel Drove by the end of 2023.”

They believe they have “identified a number of improvements that can be made to the previous applications to create a more sustainable, accessible and viable development”.

“We are looking to create a retail experience at the gateway to Ely”.