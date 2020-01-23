'We didn't come to this decision lightly': The Village Inn at Witchford to close next month 'due to financial restraints from the brewery'

The Village Inn at Witchford is closing and has blamed financial restraints from the brewery. Picture: Facbeook/The Village Inn Facbeook/The Village Inn

A popular Cambridgeshire pub is set to close for good next month due to "financial restraints" from its brewery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Village Inn at Witchford will close its doors on Saturday, February 1 and the owners say the decision didn't come lightly.

In a post on social media, a spokesman said: "It's with a heavy heart we're saddened to tell you that our last night here will be on February 1.

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us throughout our time here. It's because of this support we feel that you should be informed of this.

You may also want to watch:

"We didn't come to this decision lightly and those that know us will understand this. Due to financial restraints from the brewery they have made it impossible for us to continue.

"We don't know the pubs plans once we have left that's up to the brewery. We hope to continue to have your support until our last day."

One supporter said: "This is really sad news as the pub has been its best since you guys came in.

"I understand it's difficult, especially when owned by a brewery and it must have been a very hard decision to make as you have made everyone value the pub again and made friends with the locals.

"I wish you all the very best for your future."