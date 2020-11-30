The icing on the cake - Tom’s Cakes in Ely to open this week

Tom's Cakes in Ely will open its doors in Ely High Street on December 2. Pictures: Tom's Cakes / Facebook Archant

A new cake shop that was determined to launch in Ely this year will open on Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK

Tom’s Cakes, in the High Street, will open its doors when the latest Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are eased.

The shop, known for its delicious and artistic cakes, shared photographs of the shop which almost ready to welcome its first customers.

The post said: “Busy day getting the Ely shop ready for opening day this Wednesday.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you!”

Tom's Cakes in Ely will open its doors in Ely High Street on December 2. Pictures: Tom's Cakes / Facebook Tom's Cakes in Ely will open its doors in Ely High Street on December 2. Pictures: Tom's Cakes / Facebook

Tom’s Cakes already has two branches, one in Cambridge and another in St Ives.

It had been due to open an Ely shop when the pandemic hit and the project was delayed.

The owners were determined to be open and serving cakes and hot drinks before the end of the year - and used their social media channels to provide updates on how the shop has been progressing.