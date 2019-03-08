Advanced search

Ely Business Awards 2019: Your benefits when entering our awards plus some extra helpful tips

PUBLISHED: 12:51 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 20 March 2019

Benefits of entering our East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019  plus some expert tips. Picture: IAN CARTER

Benefits of entering our East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019  plus some expert tips. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Entering a business awards can often be a daunting task but it doesn’t have to be.

To help you make sure your entry gets the recognition it deserves, we have come up with a few great tips on how to put together an inspiring read the judges will remember:

• Read the criteria thoroughly then read them again. When writing a submission it is easy to get sidetracked.

• The submission must be factual and easy to read. The judges have a lot of information to digest so make it as easy as possible.

• Get a second opinion. Writing a submission can be intensive and the person writing it can become too close to the project. Have someone proofread it, or go back to it after a couple of days.

• Provide evidence: put together a solid case with evidence. You can supply two pieces of quantitative supporting documentation, from graphs and charts to marketing literature or testimonials.

• Tell the story make it an inspiring read, written from the heart. If you are passionate about your business it will come through. Of course, an essential factor not to forget is to make sure your entry is submitted on time.

Save the date of our ceremony, Friday, September 20, at the wonderful Lady Chapel, Ely Cathedral. Entries for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards must be received by Friday, July 5.

Although this may seem a long time away now, the deadline will soon creep up on you. To save yourself from rushing at the last minute and potentially making errors or leaving something crucial out or indeed from missing out completely on entering, why not start on your submission today?

It then will give you plenty of time to gather the evidence you need, present it clearly, and proofread it at least twice before hitting send.

The Ely Standard Business Awards are free to enter and you can submit up to three entries. Shout about your successes today.

You benefits of entering:

• Gain business recognition.

• Attract and retain local talent.

• Boost staff morale.

• Create a unique selling point for your business.

• Create positive PR with your profile in-paper and online.

