An Ely surgery – which has been at the same location since 1991 – has offered a glimpse of the future with images of their expansion plans.

St Mary’s surgery hope to extend the surgery within the building’s existing footprint.

“The project will enable us to increase our support and training of clinical and non-clinical staff,” said a spokesperson.

“These are the GPs and nurses of tomorrow. We want to build for them, too.”

There will be some minor disruption as the surgery will need to move temporarily to another site.

The spokesperson said: “As Ely has continued to thrive, our patient numbers have grown year on year; today, we provide healthcare services to some 15,800 patients.

“With plans for an added 2,000 new houses being built across the city, demand for healthcare services will continue.

“Therefore, we want to do what we can now to future proof the surgery’s capacity to meet these needs.”

NHS (National Health Service) England, St Mary’s clinical commissioning group, and East Cambridgeshire District Council are working with them to support the city centre surgery.

The spokesperson added: “We have been really keen not to raise patient expectations in case we were unsuccessful in our conversations with the various health organisations.

“Suggesting improvements that could not be followed through would be more damaging than useful.

“We are now at a stage where we would like to share our plans with patients and would really welcome engagement.

“Building for the future will further provide us with opportunity to expand our clinical team.

“This will enable us to increase the scope and capacity of our healthcare services, to the benefit of each of our patients.

“This is an opportunity for the surgery to ensure it can meet new patient numbers, address health inequalities with an increasing elderly population, and meet the needs of those with long-term health conditions.

“It is also a great opportunity to look at how we deliver services, how we can further improve them and what new provision we can offer our patients.”

The surgery is keen to hear from patients about the plans.