'Lots of changes will be coming': Popular riverside pub The Lazy Otter to re-open under new management

The Lazy Otter pub in Stretham is set to re-open in the coming months, according to new management.

New menus and beers are on the cards as a popular Cambridgeshire riverside pub re-opens its doors under new management.

The riverside dinner tables.

The Lazy Otter pub at Stretham closed in January when Annette Gwinette upped and left after 10 years.

She traded as Bangers and Mash Ltd but shortly after the New Year her staff were told the pub was shutting with immediate effect.

The mystery of what happens next, however, was solved this week with the re-emergence on social media of plans to re-open in "coming months".

New managers say they will restore food to the centre of their operation and there will be "lots of changes" when they swing open the doors once again.

A job advert posted on The Lazy Otter Facebook page.

"There is no official opening date yet but we plan to re-launch in the coming months," said a pub spokeswoman.

"We will have a new menu, new atmosphere and new beers. Guests can expect a lot, lots of changes will be coming."

In a statement on January 17, Ms Gwinnett said: I am sad to announce that the lazy otter has closed its doors and ceased trading.

A view from above.

"I have had an amazing ten years here and it has been a pleasure to welcome you and look after you and share in all the laughs along the way.

Over the last few years, The Lazy Otter achieved the Visit England Gold, the Breakfast and the 4 Star Guest accommodation awards."

After it closed in January, comments poured in from social media, with many upset they would no longer get their famous Sunday roast.

One resident said: "That is very sad, we enjoyed coming in and had a great Sunday roast recently. Sorry for the owners and staff."

Another said: "Such happy memories sitting there with my late mother, who was blown away by how peaceful and beautiful it was sitting by the river."

Another added: "Sad news, it was a great place to stop going to Sunny Hunny or stockcars at King's Lynn. Great service and fab food, sorry for all of you."

However, a diner who went there shortly before it closed complained, in a lengthy post, on Trip Advisor including the claim he experienced "a mass puddle of oil in the bottom of my noodles and coated them completely".