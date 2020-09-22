Popular restaurant forced shut after ‘being unable to recover from Covid-19 pandemic’

Popular Fordham restaurant The White Pheasant will close this week as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Archant Archant

A popular east Cambridgeshire restaurant is set to close its doors for good after “being unable to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Calvin Holland, owner of The White Pheasant in Fordham, has thanked customers for the “incredible journey” after starting work at the pub in 2005.

Mr Holland, who also owns The Anchor in Burwell and The Maids Head at Wicken, plans to hold one final event on Wednesday, September 23.

He said: “2020 has been a real struggle with us finding ourselves sadly being unable to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It leaves me with a hole in my heart to say, this is it, the doors must close, it’s the end of an incredible journey thank you for all being part of it.

“For now, I must take some time to reflect and look at other opportunities and concentrate on our other fantastic businesses.

“Wednesday nights #LocalHeroes charity night will go ahead as planned and I’m hoping to do one last night at The White Pheasant at some point in the near future.”

Mr Holland began at The White Pheasant in 2005 where he started washing up, moving on to doing more cooking to eventually being employed as an apprentice chef.

He added: “After years of learning the craft, it was always a dream of a young ambitious chef to own my own restaurant.

“I was lucky enough to have this opportunity in 2013 at the age of 24, and what a journey it’s been.

“The last seven years has seen many ups and many downs, we have won some fantastic awards and had some of the most amazing culinary talent work with us.

“I would like to personally thank everyone who has worked and supported us over the past seven years, my wife and my parents as without you this dream would have never been turned into a reality.

“As I grew older it was clear I only had one passion in life and, to be honest, it was probably the only thing I was ever good at.

“I was never academically clever and struggled with a lot at school - if it taught me anything it was that whatever path you go down, no matter how clever you are, it all falls down to passion drive and dedication.

“We will be in contact very soon with those that have made reservations, offering you an alternative at one of our other venues.

“The White Pheasant ends, but my journey certainly continues.”