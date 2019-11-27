Advanced search

Trains from east Cambridgeshire village suspended because new rolling stock too long for the platform

PUBLISHED: 14:14 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 27 November 2019

The first new Stadler train from Ipswich on arrival at Cambridge station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The first new Stadler train from Ipswich on arrival at Cambridge station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Cambridge-bound trains from an east Cambridgeshire village have been suspended because new rolling stock is too long for the platform.

The new train makes its first stop at Bury St Edmunds on a trip from Ipswich to Cambridge. Picture: GREATER ANGLIAThe new train makes its first stop at Bury St Edmunds on a trip from Ipswich to Cambridge. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Those wanting to travel west from Kennett near Newmarket will have to use a replacement bus service for the time being.

The reason is that new trains are not able to stop at some stations because their platforms are too short and they are only able to open some doors at present.

A new piece of software is due to be installed within a few weeks - but until then passengers heading east from Elmswell near Bury St Edmunds and west from Kennett are being taken by bus to the next station.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: "We expect the software to be ready in the coming weeks.

"Given the many advantages of the new trains over our existing older trains, we considered it was best not to hold up the roll-out for one system and one supplier.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience this temporary arrangement causes."

The new trains have more seats, plug and USB sockets, free fast wifi, air conditioning, better passenger information screens and improved accessibility features.

They are powered by diesel and electricity, and are much greener than the existing diesel trains, with lower emissions, and modern brakes which release less brake dust into the environment.

You may also want to watch:

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: "The Ipswich to Cambridge route is our busiest regional route.

"We were really keen to introduce longer trains on the route as soon as we could to improve our customers' journeys."

A third of the 38 Stadler trains are already in service with the rest now undergoing their final tests.

For months there have been complaints about cancellations and overcrowding on the line between Ipswich and Cambridge - with passengers often finding single-carriage trains being put on services that are already very busy.

But with four-car Stadler trains there has been a dramatic improvement in capacity.

The single-car trains are being taken out of service and returned to a leasing company. They are destined for new lives in Wales and Scotland.

Customers for Kennett: to change at Bury St Edmunds for a rail replacement service to Kennett

Customers at Kennett: use rail replacement service to Cambridge North, calling at Newmarket if required.

Customers for Dullingham travelling on the 17.47 from Cambridge, should get off the train at Newmarket at 18.07 and then catch the 18.18 service from Newmarket to Cambridge, which will stop specially at Dullingham at 18.23.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

It’s Christmas! Santa’s lead the way at Ely’s festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

100 homes for Burwell first phase of wider 350 homes development by county council owned property company This Land Ltd

Newmarket Road, Burwell, where 100 homes could be built by This Land Ltd.

G’s of Barway to create workers’ ‘village’ on 28-acre site to house nearly 600 seasonal workers

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It�s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

It’s Christmas! Santa’s lead the way at Ely’s festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

100 homes for Burwell first phase of wider 350 homes development by county council owned property company This Land Ltd

Newmarket Road, Burwell, where 100 homes could be built by This Land Ltd.

G’s of Barway to create workers’ ‘village’ on 28-acre site to house nearly 600 seasonal workers

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It�s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File

Latest from the Ely Standard

Trains from east Cambridgeshire village suspended because new rolling stock too long for the platform

The first new Stadler train from Ipswich on arrival at Cambridge station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

General Election 2019: Boris Johnson on being London mayor ‘I over delivered on the key things’ as he promises to get A47 dualled

Prime minister Boris Johnson has revealed he loves eating at Greggs - but has no idea who Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki is Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cambridgeshire County Council approves extra £73 million in borrowing amid investment drive

Cambridgeshire County Council has approved an extra £73,000,000 in borrowing amid their investment drive. Picture: Archant

More than £18,000 handed over to Eddie’s charity for new minibus from large American company

The £18,000 cheque presentation to Eddie’s charity from American company Qualcomm to buy a new minibus. Picture: Supplied/The Edmund Trust

G’s of Barway to create workers’ ‘village’ on 28-acre site to house nearly 600 seasonal workers

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It�s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists