From fresh fudge to rainbow sewing kits – reaction as non-essential shops reopen in Ely

City Cycle Centre Toy Department has also reopened this morning. Picture: Facebook Archant

With strict social distancing measures in place, non-essential shops across Ely are reopening today for the first time in weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sew Much To Do and Ely Fudge Company are amongst those reopening today (June 15) for the first time in weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From today (June 15), all non-essential businesses can reopen after only food and essential shops could remain open due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In Ely, arts and crafts shop Sew Much To Do, City Cycle Centre and Ely Fudge Company are amongst the first to reopen and start trading for the first time in weeks.

Cllr Lis Every said: My exercise walk took all morning today as I popped into all our lovely shops who have opened their doors to say ‘hello and welcome back’. it was great to see so many familiar faces and the new window dressings are very inviting.

“It’s not been an easy time and they are very keen to be back to serve you. Please support them and ‘shop local’ to help them recover and return the City to a place where it’s a delight to visit, shop and socialise.”

Sew Much To Do and Ely Fudge Company are amongst those reopening today (June 15) for the first time in weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman at Sew Much To Do said: “We’ll be keeping everything under review and we’ll undoubtedly need to adapt things as we go and as advice changes.

“But if you’re concerned about any of the measures we’re taking, please let us know.

“It’s been a tough few months for all sorts of reasons and we really can’t wait to see you all again.

Sew Much To Do and Ely Fudge Company are amongst those reopening today (June 15) for the first time in weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we gear ourselves up to face this new way of working, thank you all so much again for all your support - both in terms of your purchases and words of support.”

A spokesman for Ely Fudge Company said: “There will be some changes in the shop to help make things safer for us and for you.

“There will be hand sanitiser available. We are operating a rule of one household / bubble in the shop at a time which can include a maximum of 2 adults.

“We will only be accepting card payments and we will also be operating a no touch rule for our gift wrapped products.

City Cycle Centre Toy Department has also reopened this morning.

“There will be lots of signs up to help and of course we will be there to guide you as well if you need any help. It’s going to be very different for all of us!”

Has your business reopened? How is your first day trading going? Send us some information along with pictures to: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk