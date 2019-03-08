Dogs can improve their fitness and gain confidence at new therapy centre in Littleport

A therapy centre to support dogs recovering from injuries that has a water treadmill - and even a heated hydrotherapy pool - has opened in Littleport. Picture: JOANNE FORD

A therapy centre to support dogs recovering from injuries that has a water treadmill - and even a heated hydrotherapy pool - has opened in Littleport.



The SP K9 Therapy centre helps sporting and working pooches improve their mobility, achieve fitness and weight loss goals, gain confidence on water and have fun.

It opened October 1 at the business park in Oak Lane and has a qualified team that offer a combination of hydrotherapy, pre and post-operative physiotherapy and rehabilitation programmes.

SP K9 Therapy is run by local canine therapist Steph Pratley, who wanted to make a difference to the life of dogs after finishing her animal therapy degree.

Steph is also an enthusiastic member of a local flyball team, and is often travelling around the UK to agility and flyball competitions with her very dedicated terriers by her side.



Steph said: "It has been a long process to get to this point and a lot of hard work with all the renovation and building work required in order to transform the facility into what you see today."

Visit www.spk9therapy.co.uk or call 07568 099127 for more information.



