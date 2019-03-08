Couple start recruitment agency in Soham to help older people get into work

A couple from Soham have set up their own recruitment agency to help the older generation get into work.

Denis Green, who has worked in recruitment since 2005, decided to start Avocet Staffing earlier this year.

Along with his wife, Natasha, he hopes the agency will provide support and advice for people over 50 who are finding it difficult to gain employment.

Denis aims to get this "forgotten workforce" back into work by offering his expertise.

He said: "The general consensus now is that as a nation we are required to work beyond our 50s.

"Yet there appears to be a genuine concern among people beyond a certain age that they are no longer 'employable'.

"I received a telephone call last week from a candidate who was so grateful that we had taken the time to speak to him, because at 62 nobody gets back to him, despite applying for numerous interviews.

"He felt like he was invisible".

Denis added: "I feel that more should be done to make employers aware of these missed opportunities with what appears to be a 'lost' generation.

"Life experience is invaluable."

If you feel that Avocet Staffing could help you or someone you know who is looking for a job, get in touch with Denis on 01353 723808 by email at denis@avocetstaffing.co.uk or visit www.avocetstaffing.co.uk