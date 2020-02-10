Advanced search

Recruitment company Avocet Staffing open new office in Soham

PUBLISHED: 14:28 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 10 February 2020

A recruitment agency has opened an office in Soham just over a year since director Denis Green first came up with the idea. Pictured is Denis Green, Natasha Green, Sarah Fairhurst, Ginny Spinks and Jo Bodoin. Picture: MARK FAIRHURST

A recruitment agency has opened an office in Soham just over a year since director Denis Green first came up with the idea.

Avocet Staffing Limited, based in High Street, held a launch event on Friday February 7 as local businesses turned out in force to welcome the team.

It was also the perfect opportunity for the newest members of Avocet Staffing, Ginny Spinks and Jo Bodoin, to introduce themselves in a formal and friendly environment.

Denis said: "Since starting out in last April we have been so proud to serve the local community and look forward to the new opportunities that having our own permanent base will bring.

"What started out as an idea 10 months ago is now very real and we are determined to continue with the hard work and keep providing opportunities for local people to find employment."

The Liam Fairhurst Foundation was announced as the chosen charity for 2020 with Sarah and Mark Fairhurst also present.

For more information visit https://avocetstaffing.co.uk/ or call 01353 885 999























































































