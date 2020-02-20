Bargain hunters stand in line outside new Lidl store in Cambridgeshire - bringing 40 new jobs to the county

Forty jobs have been created in Cambridgeshire after the launch of a new Lidl store. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Dozens of supermarket bargain hunters stood patiently in line at the launch of a new Lidl store in Cambridgeshire.

Forty jobs have been created in Cambridgeshire after the launch of a new Lidl store. Picture: Supplied

Pictures show eager shoppers outside the Cambridge Retail Park shop which is one of the four launched today (February 20) - making 800 stores across the UK.

Up to 40 jobs have been created in the region as a result of the store opening and employees will benefit from Lidl's £9.30 hourly wage.

Christian Härtnagel, Lidl GB chief executive officer, said: "We're excited to have reached this milestone of 800 stores.

"It simply means that we're bringing affordable, high quality food to even more households across Britain.

"I'm proud of our fantastic teams, from our colleagues working on the shop floor to our colleagues in the warehouse and across our offices, who have driven our expansion efforts around the country.

"We're looking forward to opening our doors to even more communities this year and into this new decade where we see so much potential for further growth."