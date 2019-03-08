Charity shop Mind to replace Clinton Cards in the High Street in Ely

Mental health charity Mind is to open at 13 High Street, Ely. It has won consent for re-painting and signage aterations. Picture; ARCHIVE Archant

A new charity shop is to open in Ely, on the site of the former Clinton Cards at 13 High Street.

East Cambridgeshire District Council has put the final permissions in place allowing Mind to re-paint the exterior blue in line with their traditional colour.

The shop will raise money to enable the charity to continue its mission of providing advice and support to those with mental health issues.

The 975 sq ft shop premises had been widely advertised with a rental of £35,000 per annum and over £12,000 in rates.

Re-painting and signage were both subject to applications to the council. Although the property is not listed it is within a conservation area.

Mind told the council the pillars, fascias and framework of the property will remain, with simply the colour being changed "to a non-garish blue in a matt finish.

"The fascia sign is, again, to be in a non-garnish blue with a matt finish and adopting the Mind logo".

Clinton Cards escaped closure in 2012 after the company went into administration but closed finally last year.