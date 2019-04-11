Advanced search

Ely Business Awards: Why YOU should consider entering our New Business of the Year Award

11 April, 2019 - 12:43
Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 Winner of New Business of the Year Busy Bee Recruitment Ltd

We’re inviting any company of any size, including sole traders, which have been set up since January 1 2018 to apply for our New Business of the Year Award.

Arguably one of the most encouraging awards at our Ely Cathedral ceremony, the New Business of the Year award gives new traders the heads up that they’re moving in the right direction.

Entrants must meet the following criteria: They must state the name of their business, state the type of business activity, the number of employees (if any) and the date of first trading.

They must also provide a summary business plan to demonstrate the strength of business model, explain how the business has performed against that plan and how it has been modified to reflect changed economic circumstances.

The award, which was scooped by Busy Bee Recruitment in 2018, is now available through sponsorship – those interested should contact our account manager Ashleigh Jackson.

Kayleigh Bysouth of Busy Bee Recruitment said: “The awards really did bring a certain happiness to our team that has never lost.

“We were recognised for our hard work and efforts and being such a young business, it really did have a positive financial impact on our business.

“For anyone considering entering the awards for the first time I would thoroughly recommend taking the time to complete an application.

“We shall certainly be entering a different category this year in the hope we may be recognised again.

“Our plans for 2019 are to have a stable year after a year of significant growth in 2018.

“We aim to improve our service and also to ensure that we remain a profitable business despite the challenges we might face.

“We have seen a definite down turn in both the numbers of candidates seeking positions and clients looking to hire due to Brexit.

“This has made the start of the year tougher than we imagined however we have a strong team and that’s what will see us continue to strive for excellence.”

To sponsor this award, email: ashleigh.jackson@archant.co.uk

